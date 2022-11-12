English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition @1499 for Pro from 16th Nov’22
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Magellanic Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 90.54 crore, up 48.83% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 04:57 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Magellanic Cloud are:

    Net Sales at Rs 90.54 crore in September 2022 up 48.83% from Rs. 60.84 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.66 crore in September 2022 up 20.15% from Rs. 23.86 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.91 crore in September 2022 up 54.04% from Rs. 25.26 crore in September 2021.

    Magellanic EPS has increased to Rs. 10.20 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.48 in September 2021.

    Close

    Magellanic shares closed at 322.25 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.25% returns over the last 6 months and 675.57% over the last 12 months.

    Magellanic Cloud
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations90.5487.5260.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations90.5487.5260.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.154.896.26
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks---0.38-0.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost43.0640.0338.13
    Depreciation3.645.040.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.9423.8418.54
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.7514.10-2.50
    Other Income15.520.4127.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.2714.5024.58
    Interest2.041.530.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax33.2312.9824.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax33.2312.9824.21
    Tax4.552.900.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities28.6810.0823.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.02----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period28.6610.0823.86
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates28.6610.0823.86
    Equity Share Capital28.0928.0925.17
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.203.709.48
    Diluted EPS10.203.709.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.203.709.48
    Diluted EPS10.203.709.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Magellanic #Magellanic Cloud #Results
    first published: Nov 12, 2022 04:51 pm