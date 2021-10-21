Magellanic Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 60.84 crore, up 19.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.84 crore in September 2021 up 19.05% from Rs. 51.10 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.86 crore in September 2021 up 949.94% from Rs. 2.27 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.26 crore in September 2021 up 663.14% from Rs. 3.31 crore in September 2020.

Magellanic EPS has increased to Rs. 9.48 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.11 in September 2020.

Magellanic shares closed at 61.40 on October 20, 2021 (BSE) and has given -2.46% returns over the last 6 months and -4.36% over the last 12 months.