Magellanic Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 55.63 crore, down 15.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.63 crore in March 2023 down 15.12% from Rs. 65.54 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.89 crore in March 2023 up 1026.18% from Rs. 1.59 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.53 crore in March 2023 up 744.25% from Rs. 4.09 crore in March 2022.

Magellanic EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.13 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.63 in March 2022.

Magellanic shares closed at 205.15 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 145.72% returns over the last 6 months and 160.18% over the last 12 months.