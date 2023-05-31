English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Magellanic Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 55.63 crore, down 15.12% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 12:43 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Magellanic Cloud are:

    Net Sales at Rs 55.63 crore in March 2023 down 15.12% from Rs. 65.54 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.89 crore in March 2023 up 1026.18% from Rs. 1.59 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.53 crore in March 2023 up 744.25% from Rs. 4.09 crore in March 2022.

    Magellanic EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.13 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.63 in March 2022.

    Magellanic shares closed at 205.15 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 145.72% returns over the last 6 months and 160.18% over the last 12 months.

    Magellanic Cloud
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations55.63132.7665.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations55.63132.7665.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.020.21--
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.297.935.52
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.420.30-0.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.6546.4238.81
    Depreciation7.165.760.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.8444.3418.33
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.0927.802.30
    Other Income2.280.931.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.3728.733.39
    Interest3.065.450.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.3123.282.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax24.3123.282.78
    Tax6.305.921.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.0117.351.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.0117.351.59
    Minority Interest-0.12----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates17.8917.351.59
    Equity Share Capital116.8828.0925.17
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.136.180.63
    Diluted EPS0.136.180.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.136.180.63
    Diluted EPS0.136.180.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Magellanic #Magellanic Cloud #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 12:26 pm