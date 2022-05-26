 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Magellanic Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.54 crore, up 14.67% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 01:55 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Magellanic Cloud are:

Net Sales at Rs 65.54 crore in March 2022 up 14.67% from Rs. 57.16 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.59 crore in March 2022 down 71.99% from Rs. 5.67 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.09 crore in March 2022 down 16.19% from Rs. 4.88 crore in March 2021.

Magellanic EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.63 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.73 in March 2021.

Magellanic Cloud
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 65.54 64.96 57.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 65.54 64.96 57.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.52 5.98 5.41
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.11 -0.32 -0.15
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 38.81 40.35 36.96
Depreciation 0.70 0.69 1.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.33 14.71 10.42
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.30 3.54 3.50
Other Income 1.08 1.28 0.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.39 4.82 3.86
Interest 0.60 0.42 0.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.78 4.40 3.31
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.78 4.40 3.31
Tax 1.20 0.47 -1.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.59 3.93 4.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.59 3.93 4.35
Minority Interest -- -- 1.32
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1.59 3.93 5.67
Equity Share Capital 25.17 25.17 25.17
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.63 1.56 1.73
Diluted EPS 0.63 1.56 1.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.63 1.56 1.73
Diluted EPS 0.63 1.56 1.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 26, 2022 01:51 pm
