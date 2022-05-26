Magellanic Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.54 crore, up 14.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 65.54 crore in March 2022 up 14.67% from Rs. 57.16 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.59 crore in March 2022 down 71.99% from Rs. 5.67 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.09 crore in March 2022 down 16.19% from Rs. 4.88 crore in March 2021.

Magellanic EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.63 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.73 in March 2021.

