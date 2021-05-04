MARKET NEWS

Magellanic Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 57.16 crore, up 14.29% Y-o-Y

May 04, 2021 / 03:27 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Magellanic Cloud are:

Net Sales at Rs 57.16 crore in March 2021 up 14.29% from Rs. 50.01 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.67 crore in March 2021 up 108.98% from Rs. 2.71 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.88 crore in March 2021 down 0.81% from Rs. 4.92 crore in March 2020.

Magellanic EPS has increased to Rs. 1.73 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.31 in March 2020.

Magellanic Cloud
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations57.1651.7350.01
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations57.1651.7350.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods5.415.10--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.15-0.09--
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost36.9634.7036.53
Depreciation1.020.130.41
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses10.4219.599.35
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.50-7.703.72
Other Income0.360.510.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.86-7.194.51
Interest0.540.340.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.31-7.533.86
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax3.31-7.533.86
Tax-1.04-0.060.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.35-7.473.30
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.35-7.473.30
Minority Interest1.32-0.28-0.59
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.67-7.752.71
Equity Share Capital25.1725.1725.17
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.73-2.971.31
Diluted EPS1.73-2.971.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.73-2.971.31
Diluted EPS1.73-2.971.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Magellanic #Magellanic Cloud #Results
first published: May 4, 2021 03:20 pm

