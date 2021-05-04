Magellanic Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 57.16 crore, up 14.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.16 crore in March 2021 up 14.29% from Rs. 50.01 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.67 crore in March 2021 up 108.98% from Rs. 2.71 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.88 crore in March 2021 down 0.81% from Rs. 4.92 crore in March 2020.

Magellanic EPS has increased to Rs. 1.73 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.31 in March 2020.

Magellanic shares closed at 62.60 on January 01, 1970 (BSE) and has given -3.84% returns over the last 6 months and 109.02% over the last 12 months.