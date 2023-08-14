Magellanic Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 137.78 crore, up 57.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 137.78 crore in June 2023 up 57.43% from Rs. 87.52 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.89 crore in June 2023 up 87.47% from Rs. 10.08 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.58 crore in June 2023 up 102.56% from Rs. 19.54 crore in June 2022.

Magellanic EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.62 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.70 in June 2022.

Magellanic shares closed at 350.30 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 214.20% returns over the last 6 months and 290.31% over the last 12 months.