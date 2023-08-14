English
    Magellanic Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 137.78 crore, up 57.43% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Magellanic Cloud are:

    Net Sales at Rs 137.78 crore in June 2023 up 57.43% from Rs. 87.52 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.89 crore in June 2023 up 87.47% from Rs. 10.08 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.58 crore in June 2023 up 102.56% from Rs. 19.54 crore in June 2022.

    Magellanic EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.62 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.70 in June 2022.

    Magellanic shares closed at 350.30 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 214.20% returns over the last 6 months and 290.31% over the last 12 months.

    Magellanic Cloud
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations137.78114.6987.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations137.78114.6987.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.7410.02--
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.652.294.89
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.37-2.42-0.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.678.6540.03
    Depreciation8.657.165.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses88.7863.9023.84
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.9125.0914.10
    Other Income1.022.280.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.9327.3714.50
    Interest4.193.061.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.7424.3112.98
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax26.7424.3112.98
    Tax7.856.302.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.8918.0110.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.8918.0110.08
    Minority Interest---0.12--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates18.8917.8910.08
    Equity Share Capital116.88116.8828.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.621.603.70
    Diluted EPS1.621.603.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.621.603.70
    Diluted EPS1.621.603.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:33 pm

