Magellanic Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 87.52 crore, up 42.68% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 07:30 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Magellanic Cloud are:

Net Sales at Rs 87.52 crore in June 2022 up 42.68% from Rs. 61.34 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.08 crore in June 2022 up 12404.47% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.54 crore in June 2022 up 731.49% from Rs. 2.35 crore in June 2021.

Magellanic EPS has increased to Rs. 3.70 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2021.

Magellanic shares closed at 370.10 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 60.22% returns over the last 6 months and 381.90% over the last 12 months.

Magellanic Cloud
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 87.52 65.54 61.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 87.52 65.54 61.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.89 5.52 5.80
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.38 -0.11 -0.24
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 40.03 38.81 40.34
Depreciation 5.04 0.70 0.64
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.84 18.33 13.74
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.10 2.30 1.05
Other Income 0.41 1.08 0.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.50 3.39 1.71
Interest 1.53 0.60 0.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.98 2.78 1.41
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.98 2.78 1.41
Tax 2.90 1.20 1.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.08 1.59 0.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.08 1.59 0.08
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 10.08 1.59 0.08
Equity Share Capital 28.09 25.17 25.17
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.70 0.63 0.03
Diluted EPS 3.70 0.63 0.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.70 0.63 0.03
Diluted EPS 3.70 0.63 0.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 8, 2022 07:22 pm
