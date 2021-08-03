Magellanic Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 61.34 crore, up 18.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.34 crore in June 2021 up 18.07% from Rs. 51.95 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021 down 94.94% from Rs. 1.59 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.35 crore in June 2021 down 6% from Rs. 2.50 crore in June 2020.

Magellanic EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.84 in June 2020.

