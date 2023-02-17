Magellanic Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 132.76 crore, up 104.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 132.76 crore in December 2022 up 104.37% from Rs. 64.96 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.35 crore in December 2022 up 341.16% from Rs. 3.93 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.49 crore in December 2022 up 525.95% from Rs. 5.51 crore in December 2021.