 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Magellanic Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 132.76 crore, up 104.37% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Magellanic Cloud are:

Net Sales at Rs 132.76 crore in December 2022 up 104.37% from Rs. 64.96 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.35 crore in December 2022 up 341.16% from Rs. 3.93 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.49 crore in December 2022 up 525.95% from Rs. 5.51 crore in December 2021.

Magellanic Cloud
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 132.76 90.54 64.96
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 132.76 90.54 64.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.21 -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.93 0.15 5.98
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.30 -- -0.32
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 46.42 43.06 40.35
Depreciation 5.76 3.64 0.69
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 44.34 23.94 14.71
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.80 19.75 3.54
Other Income 0.93 15.52 1.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.73 35.27 4.82
Interest 5.45 2.04 0.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 23.28 33.23 4.40
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 23.28 33.23 4.40
Tax 5.92 4.55 0.47
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.35 28.68 3.93
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -0.02 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.35 28.66 3.93
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 17.35 28.66 3.93
Equity Share Capital 28.09 28.09 25.17
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.18 10.20 1.56
Diluted EPS 6.18 10.20 1.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.18 10.20 1.56
Diluted EPS 6.18 10.20 1.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited