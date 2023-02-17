English
    Magellanic Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 132.76 crore, up 104.37% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Magellanic Cloud are:

    Net Sales at Rs 132.76 crore in December 2022 up 104.37% from Rs. 64.96 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.35 crore in December 2022 up 341.16% from Rs. 3.93 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.49 crore in December 2022 up 525.95% from Rs. 5.51 crore in December 2021.

    Magellanic EPS has increased to Rs. 6.18 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.56 in December 2021.

    Magellanic shares closed at 464.25 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 30.59% returns over the last 6 months and 36.12% over the last 12 months.

    Magellanic Cloud
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations132.7690.5464.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations132.7690.5464.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.21----
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.930.155.98
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.30---0.32
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost46.4243.0640.35
    Depreciation5.763.640.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses44.3423.9414.71
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.8019.753.54
    Other Income0.9315.521.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.7335.274.82
    Interest5.452.040.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax23.2833.234.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax23.2833.234.40
    Tax5.924.550.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.3528.683.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items---0.02--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.3528.663.93
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates17.3528.663.93
    Equity Share Capital28.0928.0925.17
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.1810.201.56
    Diluted EPS6.1810.201.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.1810.201.56
    Diluted EPS6.1810.201.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

