Magellanic Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 132.76 crore, up 104.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 132.76 crore in December 2022 up 104.37% from Rs. 64.96 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.35 crore in December 2022 up 341.16% from Rs. 3.93 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.49 crore in December 2022 up 525.95% from Rs. 5.51 crore in December 2021.

Magellanic EPS has increased to Rs. 6.18 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.56 in December 2021.

Magellanic shares closed at 464.25 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 30.59% returns over the last 6 months and 36.12% over the last 12 months.