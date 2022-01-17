Magellanic Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 64.96 crore, up 25.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.96 crore in December 2021 up 25.58% from Rs. 51.73 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.93 crore in December 2021 up 150.74% from Rs. 7.75 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.51 crore in December 2021 up 178.05% from Rs. 7.06 crore in December 2020.

Magellanic EPS has increased to Rs. 1.56 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.97 in December 2020.

Magellanic shares closed at 116.90 on January 14, 2022 (BSE)