Magadh Sugar Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 199.46 crore, up 0.67% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Magadh Sugar & Energy are:
Net Sales at Rs 199.46 crore in September 2022 up 0.67% from Rs. 198.13 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.69 crore in September 2022 down 120.85% from Rs. 3.03 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.66 crore in September 2022 down 76.01% from Rs. 11.09 crore in September 2021.
Magadh Sugar shares closed at 291.40 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.12% returns over the last 6 months and -0.15% over the last 12 months.
|
|Magadh Sugar & Energy
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|199.46
|245.69
|198.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|199.46
|245.69
|198.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|14.98
|5.08
|3.23
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|154.21
|194.87
|159.70
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.29
|11.77
|10.72
|Depreciation
|6.32
|6.25
|5.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|15.74
|18.70
|13.71
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.09
|9.03
|5.72
|Other Income
|0.43
|0.29
|0.32
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.66
|9.32
|6.04
|Interest
|6.64
|9.17
|10.41
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.30
|0.14
|-4.37
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.30
|0.14
|-4.37
|Tax
|-3.61
|0.06
|-1.34
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.69
|0.08
|-3.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.69
|0.08
|-3.03
|Equity Share Capital
|14.09
|14.09
|14.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.75
|0.06
|-2.15
|Diluted EPS
|-4.75
|0.06
|-2.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.75
|0.06
|-2.15
|Diluted EPS
|-4.75
|0.06
|-2.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
