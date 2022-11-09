 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Magadh Sugar Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 199.46 crore, up 0.67% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 11:13 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Magadh Sugar & Energy are:

Net Sales at Rs 199.46 crore in September 2022 up 0.67% from Rs. 198.13 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.69 crore in September 2022 down 120.85% from Rs. 3.03 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.66 crore in September 2022 down 76.01% from Rs. 11.09 crore in September 2021.

Magadh Sugar shares closed at 291.40 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.12% returns over the last 6 months and -0.15% over the last 12 months.

Magadh Sugar & Energy
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 199.46 245.69 198.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 199.46 245.69 198.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 14.98 5.08 3.23
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 154.21 194.87 159.70
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.29 11.77 10.72
Depreciation 6.32 6.25 5.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 15.74 18.70 13.71
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.09 9.03 5.72
Other Income 0.43 0.29 0.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.66 9.32 6.04
Interest 6.64 9.17 10.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -10.30 0.14 -4.37
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -10.30 0.14 -4.37
Tax -3.61 0.06 -1.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.69 0.08 -3.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.69 0.08 -3.03
Equity Share Capital 14.09 14.09 14.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.75 0.06 -2.15
Diluted EPS -4.75 0.06 -2.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.75 0.06 -2.15
Diluted EPS -4.75 0.06 -2.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

