Magadh Sugar Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 199.46 crore, up 0.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 199.46 crore in September 2022 up 0.67% from Rs. 198.13 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.69 crore in September 2022 down 120.85% from Rs. 3.03 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.66 crore in September 2022 down 76.01% from Rs. 11.09 crore in September 2021.

Magadh Sugar shares closed at 291.40 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.12% returns over the last 6 months and -0.15% over the last 12 months.