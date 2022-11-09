English
    Magadh Sugar Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 199.46 crore, up 0.67% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 11:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Magadh Sugar & Energy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 199.46 crore in September 2022 up 0.67% from Rs. 198.13 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.69 crore in September 2022 down 120.85% from Rs. 3.03 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.66 crore in September 2022 down 76.01% from Rs. 11.09 crore in September 2021.

    Magadh Sugar shares closed at 291.40 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.12% returns over the last 6 months and -0.15% over the last 12 months.

    Magadh Sugar & Energy
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations199.46245.69198.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations199.46245.69198.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.985.083.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks154.21194.87159.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.2911.7710.72
    Depreciation6.326.255.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.7418.7013.71
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.099.035.72
    Other Income0.430.290.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.669.326.04
    Interest6.649.1710.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-10.300.14-4.37
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-10.300.14-4.37
    Tax-3.610.06-1.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.690.08-3.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.690.08-3.03
    Equity Share Capital14.0914.0914.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.750.06-2.15
    Diluted EPS-4.750.06-2.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.750.06-2.15
    Diluted EPS-4.750.06-2.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

