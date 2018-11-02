Magadh Sugar Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 173.85 crore, down 3.56% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 173.85 crore in September 2018 down 3.56% from Rs. 180.27 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.90 crore in September 2018 down 498.83% from Rs. 3.49 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.17 crore in September 2018 down 164.19% from Rs. 11.17 crore in September 2017.

Magadh Sugar shares closed at 110.10 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given 18.32% returns over the last 6 months and -50.30% over the last 12 months.