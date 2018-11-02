Magadh Sugar Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 173.85 crore, down 3.56% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Magadh Sugar & Energy are:
Net Sales at Rs 173.85 crore in September 2018 down 3.56% from Rs. 180.27 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.90 crore in September 2018 down 498.83% from Rs. 3.49 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.17 crore in September 2018 down 164.19% from Rs. 11.17 crore in September 2017.
Magadh Sugar shares closed at 110.10 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given 18.32% returns over the last 6 months and -50.30% over the last 12 months.
|
|Magadh Sugar & Energy
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|173.85
|216.75
|180.27
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|173.85
|216.75
|180.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.26
|61.10
|1.68
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|158.31
|119.02
|151.24
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.13
|9.58
|8.59
|Depreciation
|4.63
|4.58
|4.59
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.64
|11.39
|7.97
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.12
|11.09
|6.19
|Other Income
|0.32
|2.33
|0.39
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.80
|13.42
|6.58
|Interest
|8.35
|10.84
|9.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-20.15
|2.58
|-2.65
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|6.14
|P/L Before Tax
|-20.15
|2.58
|3.49
|Tax
|-6.25
|1.18
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-13.90
|1.40
|3.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-13.90
|1.40
|3.49
|Equity Share Capital
|10.07
|10.07
|10.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.81
|1.39
|3.46
|Diluted EPS
|-13.81
|1.39
|3.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.81
|1.39
|3.46
|Diluted EPS
|-13.81
|1.39
|3.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited