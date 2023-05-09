Magadh Sugar Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 298.55 crore, down 12.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 298.55 crore in March 2023 down 12.92% from Rs. 342.84 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.05 crore in March 2023 up 6.16% from Rs. 33.02 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.87 crore in March 2023 up 10.39% from Rs. 62.39 crore in March 2022.

Magadh Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 24.88 in March 2023 from Rs. 23.43 in March 2022.

Magadh Sugar shares closed at 397.80 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 39.33% returns over the last 6 months and 26.79% over the last 12 months.