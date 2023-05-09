English
    Magadh Sugar Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 298.55 crore, down 12.92% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2023 / 05:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Magadh Sugar & Energy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 298.55 crore in March 2023 down 12.92% from Rs. 342.84 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.05 crore in March 2023 up 6.16% from Rs. 33.02 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.87 crore in March 2023 up 10.39% from Rs. 62.39 crore in March 2022.

    Magadh Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 24.88 in March 2023 from Rs. 23.43 in March 2022.

    Magadh Sugar shares closed at 397.80 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 39.33% returns over the last 6 months and 26.79% over the last 12 months.

    Magadh Sugar & Energy
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations298.55209.72342.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations298.55209.72342.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials463.01249.55329.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-284.76-128.85-95.97
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.8314.8214.90
    Depreciation6.296.345.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses29.4228.9033.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax61.7538.9655.71
    Other Income0.830.260.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax62.5839.2256.57
    Interest9.245.3110.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax53.3433.9146.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax53.3433.9146.26
    Tax18.2912.0813.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities35.0521.8233.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period35.0521.8233.02
    Equity Share Capital14.0914.0914.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS24.8815.4823.43
    Diluted EPS24.8815.4823.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS24.8815.4823.43
    Diluted EPS24.8815.4823.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 9, 2023