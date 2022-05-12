 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Magadh Sugar Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 342.84 crore, up 5.23% Y-o-Y

May 12, 2022 / 12:58 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Magadh Sugar & Energy are:

Net Sales at Rs 342.84 crore in March 2022 up 5.23% from Rs. 325.79 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.02 crore in March 2022 up 51.37% from Rs. 21.81 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.39 crore in March 2022 up 17.63% from Rs. 53.04 crore in March 2021.

Magadh Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 23.43 in March 2022 from Rs. 15.48 in March 2021.

Magadh Sugar shares closed at 290.25 on May 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.47% returns over the last 6 months and 53.25% over the last 12 months.

Magadh Sugar & Energy
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 342.84 201.58 325.79
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 342.84 201.58 325.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 329.04 209.26 345.67
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -95.97 -80.05 -114.42
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.90 12.70 14.41
Depreciation 5.82 5.08 4.74
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 33.34 17.98 27.86
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 55.71 36.62 47.53
Other Income 0.86 1.37 0.77
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 56.57 37.98 48.30
Interest 10.31 7.37 14.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 46.26 30.61 34.13
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 46.26 30.61 34.13
Tax 13.25 10.63 12.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 33.02 19.98 21.81
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 33.02 19.98 21.81
Equity Share Capital 14.09 14.09 14.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.43 14.18 15.48
Diluted EPS 23.43 14.18 15.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.43 14.18 15.48
Diluted EPS 23.43 14.18 15.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 12, 2022 12:52 pm
