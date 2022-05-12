Magadh Sugar Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 342.84 crore, up 5.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 342.84 crore in March 2022 up 5.23% from Rs. 325.79 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.02 crore in March 2022 up 51.37% from Rs. 21.81 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.39 crore in March 2022 up 17.63% from Rs. 53.04 crore in March 2021.

Magadh Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 23.43 in March 2022 from Rs. 15.48 in March 2021.

Magadh Sugar shares closed at 290.25 on May 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.47% returns over the last 6 months and 53.25% over the last 12 months.