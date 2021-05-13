Magadh Sugar Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 325.79 crore, up 11.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 325.79 crore in March 2021 up 11.88% from Rs. 291.21 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.81 crore in March 2021 down 59.87% from Rs. 54.35 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.04 crore in March 2021 down 16.49% from Rs. 63.51 crore in March 2020.

Magadh Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.48 in March 2021 from Rs. 38.57 in March 2020.

Magadh Sugar shares closed at 189.40 on May 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 96.27% returns over the last 6 months and 160.70% over the last 12 months.