Magadh Sugar Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 291.21 crore, up 38.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 291.21 crore in March 2020 up 38.96% from Rs. 209.57 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.35 crore in March 2020 up 63.32% from Rs. 33.28 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.51 crore in March 2020 down 4.73% from Rs. 66.66 crore in March 2019.

Magadh Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 38.57 in March 2020 from Rs. 33.06 in March 2019.

Magadh Sugar shares closed at 138.65 on June 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 40.76% returns over the last 6 months and 7.96% over the last 12 months.