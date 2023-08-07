English
    Magadh Sugar Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 300.71 crore, up 22.4% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Magadh Sugar & Energy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 300.71 crore in June 2023 up 22.4% from Rs. 245.69 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.54 crore in June 2023 up 19620.18% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.41 crore in June 2023 up 146.69% from Rs. 15.57 crore in June 2022.

    Magadh Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 11.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2022.

    Magadh Sugar shares closed at 479.70 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 54.69% returns over the last 6 months and 43.64% over the last 12 months.

    Magadh Sugar & Energy
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations300.71298.55245.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations300.71298.55245.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials59.79463.015.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks170.02-284.76194.87
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.0722.8311.77
    Depreciation6.306.296.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.6729.4218.70
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.8661.759.03
    Other Income0.250.830.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.1162.589.32
    Interest11.339.249.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.7853.340.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax20.7853.340.14
    Tax5.2418.290.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.5435.050.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.5435.050.08
    Equity Share Capital14.0914.0914.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.0324.880.06
    Diluted EPS11.0324.880.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.0324.880.06
    Diluted EPS11.0324.880.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 7, 2023

