Magadh Sugar Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 300.71 crore, up 22.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 300.71 crore in June 2023 up 22.4% from Rs. 245.69 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.54 crore in June 2023 up 19620.18% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.41 crore in June 2023 up 146.69% from Rs. 15.57 crore in June 2022.

Magadh Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 11.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2022.

Magadh Sugar shares closed at 479.70 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 54.69% returns over the last 6 months and 43.64% over the last 12 months.