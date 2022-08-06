Magadh Sugar Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 245.69 crore, down 2.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 245.69 crore in June 2022 down 2.7% from Rs. 252.51 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022 up 101.99% from Rs. 3.95 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.57 crore in June 2022 up 46.61% from Rs. 10.62 crore in June 2021.

Magadh Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.80 in June 2021.

Magadh Sugar shares closed at 333.95 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.47% returns over the last 6 months and 11.24% over the last 12 months.