Magadh Sugar Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 252.51 crore, up 31.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 252.51 crore in June 2021 up 31.28% from Rs. 192.34 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.95 crore in June 2021 down 1977.57% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.62 crore in June 2021 down 41.2% from Rs. 18.06 crore in June 2020.

Magadh Sugar shares closed at 332.55 on August 02, 2021 (NSE)