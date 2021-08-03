MARKET NEWS

Magadh Sugar Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 252.51 crore, up 31.28% Y-o-Y

August 03, 2021 / 10:01 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Magadh Sugar & Energy are:

Net Sales at Rs 252.51 crore in June 2021 up 31.28% from Rs. 192.34 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.95 crore in June 2021 down 1977.57% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.62 crore in June 2021 down 41.2% from Rs. 18.06 crore in June 2020.

Magadh Sugar shares closed at 332.55 on August 02, 2021 (NSE)

Magadh Sugar & Energy
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations252.51325.79192.34
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations252.51325.79192.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1.15345.6742.33
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks219.15-114.42110.16
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost10.1714.4110.60
Depreciation4.984.744.63
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses11.7027.8612.15
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.3647.5312.48
Other Income0.280.770.96
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.6448.3013.43
Interest11.6914.1613.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.0534.130.38
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-6.0534.130.38
Tax-2.1012.320.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.9521.810.21
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.9521.810.21
Equity Share Capital14.0914.0914.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.8015.480.15
Diluted EPS-2.8015.480.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.8015.480.15
Diluted EPS-2.8015.480.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 3, 2021 09:44 pm

