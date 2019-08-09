Magadh Sugar Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 180.16 crore, down 16.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 180.16 crore in June 2019 down 16.88% from Rs. 216.75 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.12 crore in June 2019 up 337.4% from Rs. 1.40 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.12 crore in June 2019 up 50.67% from Rs. 18.00 crore in June 2018.

Magadh Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 4.34 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.39 in June 2018.

Magadh Sugar shares closed at 91.85 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given 46.63% returns over the last 6 months and 45.47% over the last 12 months.