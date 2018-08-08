Magadh Sugar standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 216.75 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 216.75 181.01 153.32 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 216.75 181.01 153.32 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 61.10 414.21 5.63 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 119.02 -280.95 125.82 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 9.58 13.64 8.27 Depreciation 4.58 4.51 4.87 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 11.39 24.02 6.86 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.09 5.58 1.86 Other Income 2.33 1.37 0.25 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.42 6.95 2.11 Interest 10.84 10.75 16.15 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.58 -3.81 -14.04 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 2.58 -3.81 -14.04 Tax 1.18 -20.20 -0.20 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.40 16.40 -13.83 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.40 16.40 -13.83 Equity Share Capital 10.07 10.07 10.07 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.39 16.29 -13.74 Diluted EPS 1.39 16.29 -13.74 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.39 16.29 -13.74 Diluted EPS 1.39 16.29 -13.74 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited