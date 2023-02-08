 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Magadh Sugar Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 209.72 crore, up 4.04% Y-o-Y

Feb 08, 2023 / 05:24 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Magadh Sugar & Energy are:

Net Sales at Rs 209.72 crore in December 2022 up 4.04% from Rs. 201.58 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.82 crore in December 2022 up 9.22% from Rs. 19.98 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.56 crore in December 2022 up 5.81% from Rs. 43.06 crore in December 2021.

Magadh Sugar & Energy
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 209.72 199.46 201.58
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 209.72 199.46 201.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 249.55 14.98 209.26
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -128.85 154.21 -80.05
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.82 12.29 12.70
Depreciation 6.34 6.32 5.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 28.90 15.74 17.98
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.96 -4.09 36.62
Other Income 0.26 0.43 1.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 39.22 -3.66 37.98
Interest 5.31 6.64 7.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 33.91 -10.30 30.61
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 33.91 -10.30 30.61
Tax 12.08 -3.61 10.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.82 -6.69 19.98
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.82 -6.69 19.98
Equity Share Capital 14.09 14.09 14.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.48 -4.75 14.18
Diluted EPS 15.48 -4.75 14.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.48 -4.75 14.18
Diluted EPS 15.48 -4.75 14.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited