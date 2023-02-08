Magadh Sugar Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 209.72 crore, up 4.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 209.72 crore in December 2022 up 4.04% from Rs. 201.58 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.82 crore in December 2022 up 9.22% from Rs. 19.98 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.56 crore in December 2022 up 5.81% from Rs. 43.06 crore in December 2021.