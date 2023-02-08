English
    Magadh Sugar Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 209.72 crore, up 4.04% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 05:24 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Magadh Sugar & Energy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 209.72 crore in December 2022 up 4.04% from Rs. 201.58 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.82 crore in December 2022 up 9.22% from Rs. 19.98 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.56 crore in December 2022 up 5.81% from Rs. 43.06 crore in December 2021.

    Magadh Sugar & Energy
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations209.72199.46201.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations209.72199.46201.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials249.5514.98209.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-128.85154.21-80.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.8212.2912.70
    Depreciation6.346.325.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses28.9015.7417.98
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.96-4.0936.62
    Other Income0.260.431.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.22-3.6637.98
    Interest5.316.647.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax33.91-10.3030.61
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax33.91-10.3030.61
    Tax12.08-3.6110.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities21.82-6.6919.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period21.82-6.6919.98
    Equity Share Capital14.0914.0914.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.48-4.7514.18
    Diluted EPS15.48-4.7514.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.48-4.7514.18
    Diluted EPS15.48-4.7514.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited