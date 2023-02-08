Magadh Sugar Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 209.72 crore, up 4.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 209.72 crore in December 2022 up 4.04% from Rs. 201.58 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.82 crore in December 2022 up 9.22% from Rs. 19.98 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.56 crore in December 2022 up 5.81% from Rs. 43.06 crore in December 2021.

Magadh Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 15.48 in December 2022 from Rs. 14.18 in December 2021.

Magadh Sugar shares closed at 308.15 on February 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.66% returns over the last 6 months and -11.62% over the last 12 months.