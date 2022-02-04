Magadh Sugar Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 201.58 crore, down 9.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 201.58 crore in December 2021 down 9.29% from Rs. 222.23 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.98 crore in December 2021 up 36.6% from Rs. 14.63 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.06 crore in December 2021 up 5.62% from Rs. 40.77 crore in December 2020.

Magadh Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 14.18 in December 2021 from Rs. 10.38 in December 2020.

Magadh Sugar shares closed at 314.75 on February 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.38% returns over the last 6 months and 187.97% over the last 12 months.