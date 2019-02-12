Magadh Sugar Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 138.99 crore, down 31.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 138.99 crore in December 2018 down 31.43% from Rs. 202.69 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.44 crore in December 2018 down 28.77% from Rs. 18.87 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.77 crore in December 2018 down 17.72% from Rs. 36.18 crore in December 2017.

Magadh Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.35 in December 2018 from Rs. 18.74 in December 2017.

Magadh Sugar shares closed at 85.40 on February 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given 2.52% returns over the last 6 months and -51.26% over the last 12 months.