Mafatlal Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 354.81 crore, up 21.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 354.81 crore in September 2022 up 21.49% from Rs. 292.06 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.67 crore in September 2022 down 67.62% from Rs. 26.79 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.16 crore in September 2022 down 55.34% from Rs. 38.42 crore in September 2021.

Mafatlal Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.15 in September 2022 from Rs. 19.23 in September 2021.

Mafatlal Ind shares closed at 349.05 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 93.17% returns over the last 6 months and 101.53% over the last 12 months.