Mafatlal Ind Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 233.72 crore, down 10.56% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mafatlal Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 233.72 crore in September 2018 down 10.56% from Rs. 261.31 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.21 crore in September 2018 down 878.18% from Rs. 3.60 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.41 crore in September 2018 down 197.38% from Rs. 10.69 crore in September 2017.
Mafatlal Ind shares closed at 178.00 on October 31, 2018 (BSE) and has given -36.53% returns over the last 6 months and -38.84% over the last 12 months.
|
|Mafatlal Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|233.72
|312.66
|261.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|233.72
|312.66
|261.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|80.87
|97.94
|87.45
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|82.87
|116.18
|78.04
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.80
|4.18
|-3.83
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|31.46
|33.75
|33.18
|Depreciation
|9.00
|8.95
|8.73
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|59.94
|63.06
|66.94
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-31.23
|-11.40
|-9.19
|Other Income
|11.82
|6.71
|11.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-19.41
|-4.69
|1.96
|Interest
|7.74
|7.22
|7.36
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-27.16
|-11.91
|-5.40
|Exceptional Items
|-8.05
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-35.21
|-11.91
|-5.40
|Tax
|--
|--
|-1.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-35.21
|-11.91
|-3.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-35.21
|-11.91
|-3.60
|Equity Share Capital
|13.91
|13.91
|13.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-25.31
|-8.56
|-2.59
|Diluted EPS
|-25.31
|-8.56
|-2.59
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-25.31
|-8.56
|-2.59
|Diluted EPS
|-25.31
|-8.56
|-2.59
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited