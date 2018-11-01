Mafatlal Ind Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 233.72 crore, down 10.56% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 233.72 crore in September 2018 down 10.56% from Rs. 261.31 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.21 crore in September 2018 down 878.18% from Rs. 3.60 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.41 crore in September 2018 down 197.38% from Rs. 10.69 crore in September 2017.

Mafatlal Ind shares closed at 178.00 on October 31, 2018 (BSE) and has given -36.53% returns over the last 6 months and -38.84% over the last 12 months.