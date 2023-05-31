Mafatlal Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 338.34 crore, down 12.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 338.34 crore in March 2023 down 12.17% from Rs. 385.22 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.76 crore in March 2023 down 33.48% from Rs. 17.67 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.18 crore in March 2023 down 23.85% from Rs. 26.50 crore in March 2022.

Mafatlal Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.67 in March 2023 from Rs. 12.59 in March 2022.

Mafatlal Ind shares closed at 50.13 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -34.64% returns over the last 6 months and 33.32% over the last 12 months.