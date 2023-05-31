English
    Mafatlal Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 338.34 crore, down 12.17% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mafatlal Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 338.34 crore in March 2023 down 12.17% from Rs. 385.22 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.76 crore in March 2023 down 33.48% from Rs. 17.67 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.18 crore in March 2023 down 23.85% from Rs. 26.50 crore in March 2022.

    Mafatlal Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.67 in March 2023 from Rs. 12.59 in March 2022.

    Mafatlal Ind shares closed at 50.13 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -34.64% returns over the last 6 months and 33.32% over the last 12 months.

    Mafatlal Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations338.34283.96385.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations338.34283.96385.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials44.2139.3972.43
    Purchase of Traded Goods226.64167.16247.29
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-22.239.37-8.59
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.9613.7911.51
    Depreciation3.893.803.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses69.5948.3346.35
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.292.1112.45
    Other Income13.013.7510.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.295.8622.72
    Interest4.544.444.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.761.4218.38
    Exceptional Items---0.54--
    P/L Before Tax11.760.8818.38
    Tax----0.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.760.8817.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.760.8817.67
    Equity Share Capital14.1214.1014.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.670.1312.59
    Diluted EPS1.650.1312.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.670.1312.59
    Diluted EPS1.650.1312.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Mafatlal Ind #Mafatlal Industries #Results #Textiles - Composite Mills
    first published: May 31, 2023 10:33 am