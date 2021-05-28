Mafatlal Ind Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 206.91 crore, down 0.88% Y-o-Y
May 28, 2021 / 01:59 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mafatlal Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 206.91 crore in March 2021 down 0.88% from Rs. 208.75 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.82 crore in March 2021 down 116.54% from Rs. 4.07 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.18 crore in March 2021 down 56.29% from Rs. 14.14 crore in March 2020.
Mafatlal Ind shares closed at 115.50 on May 27, 2021 (BSE) and has given 30.58% returns over the last 6 months and 78.10% over the last 12 months.
|Mafatlal Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|206.91
|184.38
|208.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|206.91
|184.38
|208.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|27.01
|15.70
|49.06
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|146.11
|122.06
|123.73
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|10.08
|19.11
|-12.29
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.54
|13.14
|19.81
|Depreciation
|3.89
|4.25
|4.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|19.00
|22.57
|31.50
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.72
|-12.46
|-7.58
|Other Income
|15.01
|9.53
|17.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.29
|-2.92
|9.60
|Interest
|5.15
|6.07
|6.67
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.85
|-8.99
|2.93
|Exceptional Items
|-3.32
|-19.32
|-6.65
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.18
|-28.31
|-3.73
|Tax
|2.64
|--
|0.35
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.82
|-28.31
|-4.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.82
|-28.31
|-4.07
|Equity Share Capital
|13.92
|13.91
|13.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.39
|-20.35
|-2.93
|Diluted EPS
|-6.39
|-20.35
|-2.93
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.39
|-20.35
|-2.93
|Diluted EPS
|-6.39
|-20.35
|-2.93
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited