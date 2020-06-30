Mafatlal Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 208.75 crore, down 15.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 208.75 crore in March 2020 down 15.41% from Rs. 246.77 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.07 crore in March 2020 up 96.11% from Rs. 104.78 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.14 crore in March 2020 up 211.96% from Rs. 12.63 crore in March 2019.

Mafatlal Ind shares closed at 90.10 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given 46.50% returns over the last 6 months and -2.12% over the last 12 months.