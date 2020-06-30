Mafatlal Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 208.75 crore, down 15.41% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mafatlal Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 208.75 crore in March 2020 down 15.41% from Rs. 246.77 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.07 crore in March 2020 up 96.11% from Rs. 104.78 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.14 crore in March 2020 up 211.96% from Rs. 12.63 crore in March 2019.
Mafatlal Ind shares closed at 90.10 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given 46.50% returns over the last 6 months and -2.12% over the last 12 months.
|Mafatlal Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Dec'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|208.75
|244.51
|230.54
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|208.75
|244.51
|230.54
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|49.06
|100.33
|76.44
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|123.73
|94.42
|87.54
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-12.29
|-3.70
|-1.55
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|19.81
|21.26
|30.08
|Depreciation
|4.54
|4.31
|8.99
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|31.50
|37.63
|54.95
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.58
|-9.74
|-25.91
|Other Income
|17.18
|24.01
|5.39
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.60
|14.27
|-20.53
|Interest
|6.67
|7.89
|7.65
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.93
|6.38
|-28.17
|Exceptional Items
|-6.65
|-1.06
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.73
|5.32
|-28.17
|Tax
|0.35
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.07
|5.32
|-28.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.07
|5.32
|-28.17
|Equity Share Capital
|13.91
|13.91
|13.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.93
|3.82
|-20.25
|Diluted EPS
|-2.93
|3.82
|-20.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.93
|3.82
|-20.25
|Diluted EPS
|-2.93
|3.82
|-20.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 09:40 am