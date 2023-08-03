Mafatlal Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 585.56 crore, up 53.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 585.56 crore in June 2023 up 53.98% from Rs. 380.29 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.48 crore in June 2023 up 69.96% from Rs. 16.17 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.85 crore in June 2023 up 29.65% from Rs. 26.88 crore in June 2022.

Mafatlal Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.89 in June 2023 from Rs. 11.49 in June 2022.

Mafatlal Ind shares closed at 68.28 on August 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 18.54% returns over the last 6 months and 48.40% over the last 12 months.