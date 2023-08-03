English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Mafatlal Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 585.56 crore, up 53.98% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 01:45 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mafatlal Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 585.56 crore in June 2023 up 53.98% from Rs. 380.29 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.48 crore in June 2023 up 69.96% from Rs. 16.17 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.85 crore in June 2023 up 29.65% from Rs. 26.88 crore in June 2022.

    Mafatlal Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.89 in June 2023 from Rs. 11.49 in June 2022.

    Mafatlal Ind shares closed at 68.28 on August 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 18.54% returns over the last 6 months and 48.40% over the last 12 months.

    Mafatlal Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations585.56338.34380.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations585.56338.34380.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials40.6544.2168.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods416.62226.64242.75
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.80-22.231.71
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.1712.9612.93
    Depreciation3.903.893.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses85.9969.5944.22
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.433.296.19
    Other Income22.5213.0116.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.9516.2923.16
    Interest3.474.544.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.4811.7618.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax27.4811.7618.96
    Tax----2.79
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.4811.7616.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.4811.7616.17
    Equity Share Capital14.1214.1214.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.891.6711.49
    Diluted EPS3.871.6511.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.891.6711.49
    Diluted EPS3.871.6511.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Mafatlal Ind #Mafatlal Industries #Results #Textiles - Composite Mills
    first published: Aug 3, 2023 01:33 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!