Mafatlal Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 380.29 crore, up 231.51% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 09:52 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mafatlal Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 380.29 crore in June 2022 up 231.51% from Rs. 114.71 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.17 crore in June 2022 up 198.22% from Rs. 16.46 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.88 crore in June 2022 up 712.08% from Rs. 3.31 crore in June 2021.

Mafatlal Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 11.49 in June 2022 from Rs. 11.82 in June 2021.

Mafatlal Ind shares closed at 230.05 on July 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.72% returns over the last 6 months and 32.36% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 380.29 385.22 114.71
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 380.29 385.22 114.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 68.78 72.43 34.81
Purchase of Traded Goods 242.75 247.29 68.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.71 -8.59 -16.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.93 11.51 12.37
Depreciation 3.72 3.78 4.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 44.22 46.35 21.57
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.19 12.45 -10.10
Other Income 16.97 10.27 9.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.16 22.72 -0.77
Interest 4.20 4.34 4.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.96 18.38 -5.53
Exceptional Items -- -- -10.17
P/L Before Tax 18.96 18.38 -15.69
Tax 2.79 0.70 0.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.17 17.67 -16.46
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.17 17.67 -16.46
Equity Share Capital 14.08 14.07 13.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.49 12.59 -11.82
Diluted EPS 11.44 12.55 -11.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.49 12.59 -11.82
Diluted EPS 11.44 12.55 -11.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Jul 29, 2022 09:44 pm
