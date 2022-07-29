English
    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Mafatlal Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 380.29 crore, up 231.51% Y-o-Y

    July 29, 2022 / 09:52 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mafatlal Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 380.29 crore in June 2022 up 231.51% from Rs. 114.71 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.17 crore in June 2022 up 198.22% from Rs. 16.46 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.88 crore in June 2022 up 712.08% from Rs. 3.31 crore in June 2021.

    Mafatlal Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 11.49 in June 2022 from Rs. 11.82 in June 2021.

    Mafatlal Ind shares closed at 230.05 on July 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.72% returns over the last 6 months and 32.36% over the last 12 months.

    Mafatlal Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations380.29385.22114.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations380.29385.22114.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials68.7872.4334.81
    Purchase of Traded Goods242.75247.2968.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.71-8.59-16.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.9311.5112.37
    Depreciation3.723.784.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses44.2246.3521.57
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.1912.45-10.10
    Other Income16.9710.279.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.1622.72-0.77
    Interest4.204.344.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.9618.38-5.53
    Exceptional Items-----10.17
    P/L Before Tax18.9618.38-15.69
    Tax2.790.700.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.1717.67-16.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.1717.67-16.46
    Equity Share Capital14.0814.0713.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.4912.59-11.82
    Diluted EPS11.4412.55-11.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.4912.59-11.82
    Diluted EPS11.4412.55-11.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 29, 2022 09:44 pm
