Mafatlal Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 380.29 crore, up 231.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 380.29 crore in June 2022 up 231.51% from Rs. 114.71 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.17 crore in June 2022 up 198.22% from Rs. 16.46 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.88 crore in June 2022 up 712.08% from Rs. 3.31 crore in June 2021.

Mafatlal Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 11.49 in June 2022 from Rs. 11.82 in June 2021.

Mafatlal Ind shares closed at 230.05 on July 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.72% returns over the last 6 months and 32.36% over the last 12 months.