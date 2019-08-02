Mafatlal Ind Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 272.04 crore, down 12.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 272.04 crore in June 2019 down 12.99% from Rs. 312.66 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.20 crore in June 2019 up 56.31% from Rs. 11.91 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.55 crore in June 2019 up 53.76% from Rs. 4.26 crore in June 2018.

Mafatlal Ind shares closed at 75.55 on August 01, 2019 (BSE) and has given -33.14% returns over the last 6 months and -65.09% over the last 12 months.