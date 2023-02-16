 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mafatlal Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 283.96 crore, up 45.53% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 12:22 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mafatlal Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 283.96 crore in December 2022 up 45.53% from Rs. 195.13 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2022 down 31.59% from Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.66 crore in December 2022 up 14.32% from Rs. 8.45 crore in December 2021.
Mafatlal Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.13 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.93 in December 2021. Mafatlal Ind shares closed at 50.25 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.00% returns over the last 6 months and 27.38% over the last 12 months.
Mafatlal Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations283.96354.81195.13
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations283.96354.81195.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials39.3948.2037.24
Purchase of Traded Goods167.16270.08126.82
Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.37-23.46-19.15
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost13.7912.3611.88
Depreciation3.803.953.83
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses48.3341.8436.24
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.111.84-1.73
Other Income3.7511.376.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.8613.214.62
Interest4.444.543.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.428.671.29
Exceptional Items-0.54----
P/L Before Tax0.888.671.29
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.888.671.29
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.888.671.29
Equity Share Capital14.1014.1014.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.136.150.93
Diluted EPS0.136.100.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.136.150.93
Diluted EPS0.136.100.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
first published: Feb 16, 2023 12:11 pm