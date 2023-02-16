Mafatlal Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 283.96 crore, up 45.53% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mafatlal Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 283.96 crore in December 2022 up 45.53% from Rs. 195.13 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2022 down 31.59% from Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.66 crore in December 2022 up 14.32% from Rs. 8.45 crore in December 2021.
Mafatlal Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.13 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.93 in December 2021.
|Mafatlal Ind shares closed at 50.25 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.00% returns over the last 6 months and 27.38% over the last 12 months.
|Mafatlal Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|283.96
|354.81
|195.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|283.96
|354.81
|195.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|39.39
|48.20
|37.24
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|167.16
|270.08
|126.82
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|9.37
|-23.46
|-19.15
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.79
|12.36
|11.88
|Depreciation
|3.80
|3.95
|3.83
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|48.33
|41.84
|36.24
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.11
|1.84
|-1.73
|Other Income
|3.75
|11.37
|6.35
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.86
|13.21
|4.62
|Interest
|4.44
|4.54
|3.33
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.42
|8.67
|1.29
|Exceptional Items
|-0.54
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.88
|8.67
|1.29
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.88
|8.67
|1.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.88
|8.67
|1.29
|Equity Share Capital
|14.10
|14.10
|14.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.13
|6.15
|0.93
|Diluted EPS
|0.13
|6.10
|0.93
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.13
|6.15
|0.93
|Diluted EPS
|0.13
|6.10
|0.93
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited