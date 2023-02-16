Mafatlal Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 283.96 crore, up 45.53% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 283.96 354.81 195.13 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 283.96 354.81 195.13 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 39.39 48.20 37.24 Purchase of Traded Goods 167.16 270.08 126.82 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 9.37 -23.46 -19.15 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 13.79 12.36 11.88 Depreciation 3.80 3.95 3.83 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 48.33 41.84 36.24 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.11 1.84 -1.73 Other Income 3.75 11.37 6.35 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.86 13.21 4.62 Interest 4.44 4.54 3.33 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.42 8.67 1.29 Exceptional Items -0.54 -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.88 8.67 1.29 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.88 8.67 1.29 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.88 8.67 1.29 Equity Share Capital 14.10 14.10 14.03 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.13 6.15 0.93 Diluted EPS 0.13 6.10 0.93 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.13 6.15 0.93 Diluted EPS 0.13 6.10 0.93 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited