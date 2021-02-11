Mafatlal Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 184.38 crore, down 24.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 184.38 crore in December 2020 down 24.59% from Rs. 244.51 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.31 crore in December 2020 down 632.11% from Rs. 5.32 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2020 down 92.84% from Rs. 18.58 crore in December 2019.

Mafatlal Ind shares closed at 100.70 on February 10, 2021 (BSE)