Mafatlal Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 230.54 crore, down 15.21% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mafatlal Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 230.54 crore in December 2018 down 15.21% from Rs. 271.90 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.17 crore in December 2018 down 44.14% from Rs. 19.54 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.54 crore in December 2018 down 1065.66% from Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2017.
Mafatlal Ind shares closed at 114.00 on January 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given -47.01% returns over the last 6 months and -63.23% over the last 12 months.
|
|Mafatlal Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|230.54
|233.72
|271.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|230.54
|233.72
|271.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|76.44
|80.87
|85.36
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|87.54
|82.87
|72.44
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.55
|0.80
|21.55
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|30.08
|31.46
|33.59
|Depreciation
|8.99
|9.00
|9.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|54.95
|59.94
|64.96
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-25.91
|-31.23
|-15.02
|Other Income
|5.39
|11.82
|5.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-20.53
|-19.41
|-10.01
|Interest
|7.65
|7.74
|7.74
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-28.17
|-27.16
|-17.74
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-8.05
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-28.17
|-35.21
|-17.74
|Tax
|--
|--
|1.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-28.17
|-35.21
|-19.54
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-28.17
|-35.21
|-19.54
|Equity Share Capital
|13.91
|13.91
|13.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-20.25
|-25.31
|-14.05
|Diluted EPS
|-20.25
|-25.31
|-14.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-20.25
|-25.31
|-14.05
|Diluted EPS
|-20.25
|-25.31
|-14.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited