Mafatlal Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 230.54 crore, down 15.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 230.54 crore in December 2018 down 15.21% from Rs. 271.90 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.17 crore in December 2018 down 44.14% from Rs. 19.54 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.54 crore in December 2018 down 1065.66% from Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2017.

Mafatlal Ind shares closed at 114.00 on January 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given -47.01% returns over the last 6 months and -63.23% over the last 12 months.