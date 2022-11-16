Mafatlal Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 354.82 crore, up 21.5% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mafatlal Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 354.82 crore in September 2022 up 21.5% from Rs. 292.04 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.67 crore in September 2022 down 67.61% from Rs. 26.78 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.16 crore in September 2022 down 55.32% from Rs. 38.41 crore in September 2021.
Mafatlal Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.16 in September 2022 from Rs. 19.22 in September 2021.
|Mafatlal Ind shares closed at 349.05 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 93.17% returns over the last 6 months and 101.53% over the last 12 months.
|Mafatlal Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|354.82
|381.37
|292.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|354.82
|381.37
|292.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|48.20
|68.78
|31.03
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|270.08
|243.61
|218.34
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-23.46
|1.43
|-0.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.41
|13.90
|12.89
|Depreciation
|3.95
|3.79
|3.99
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|41.80
|44.17
|31.52
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.84
|5.69
|-5.53
|Other Income
|11.37
|17.06
|39.95
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|13.21
|22.75
|34.42
|Interest
|4.54
|4.20
|6.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|8.67
|18.55
|28.26
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|8.67
|18.55
|28.26
|Tax
|--
|2.79
|1.48
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|8.67
|15.76
|26.78
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|8.67
|15.76
|26.78
|Minority Interest
|--
|0.11
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|8.67
|15.87
|26.78
|Equity Share Capital
|14.10
|14.08
|13.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.16
|11.19
|19.22
|Diluted EPS
|6.12
|11.15
|19.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.16
|11.19
|19.22
|Diluted EPS
|6.12
|11.15
|19.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited