English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Register for INTRAZON 3.0 |India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference at just 600 INR for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Mafatlal Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 354.82 crore, up 21.5% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 05:41 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mafatlal Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 354.82 crore in September 2022 up 21.5% from Rs. 292.04 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.67 crore in September 2022 down 67.61% from Rs. 26.78 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.16 crore in September 2022 down 55.32% from Rs. 38.41 crore in September 2021.

    Mafatlal Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.16 in September 2022 from Rs. 19.22 in September 2021.

    Mafatlal Ind shares closed at 349.05 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 93.17% returns over the last 6 months and 101.53% over the last 12 months.

    Mafatlal Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations354.82381.37292.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations354.82381.37292.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials48.2068.7831.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods270.08243.61218.34
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-23.461.43-0.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.4113.9012.89
    Depreciation3.953.793.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses41.8044.1731.52
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.845.69-5.53
    Other Income11.3717.0639.95
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.2122.7534.42
    Interest4.544.206.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.6718.5528.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.6718.5528.26
    Tax--2.791.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.6715.7626.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.6715.7626.78
    Minority Interest--0.11--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates8.6715.8726.78
    Equity Share Capital14.1014.0813.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.1611.1919.22
    Diluted EPS6.1211.1519.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.1611.1919.22
    Diluted EPS6.1211.1519.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Mafatlal Ind #Mafatlal Industries #Results #Textiles - Composite Mills
    first published: Nov 16, 2022 05:33 pm