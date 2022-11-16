Mafatlal Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 354.82 crore, up 21.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 354.82 crore in September 2022 up 21.5% from Rs. 292.04 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.67 crore in September 2022 down 67.61% from Rs. 26.78 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.16 crore in September 2022 down 55.32% from Rs. 38.41 crore in September 2021.

Mafatlal Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.16 in September 2022 from Rs. 19.22 in September 2021.