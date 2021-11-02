Mafatlal Ind Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 292.04 crore, up 71.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 292.04 crore in September 2021 up 71.6% from Rs. 170.18 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.78 crore in September 2021 up 240.27% from Rs. 19.09 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.41 crore in September 2021 up 513.9% from Rs. 9.28 crore in September 2020.

Mafatlal Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 19.22 in September 2021 from Rs. 13.72 in September 2020.

Mafatlal Ind shares closed at 167.05 on November 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 83.87% returns over the last 6 months and 105.47% over the last 12 months.