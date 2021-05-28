Mafatlal Ind Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 207.32 crore, down 0.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 207.32 crore in March 2021 down 0.71% from Rs. 208.79 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.92 crore in March 2021 down 119.03% from Rs. 4.07 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.09 crore in March 2021 down 56.93% from Rs. 14.14 crore in March 2020.

Mafatlal Ind shares closed at 115.50 on May 27, 2021 (BSE) and has given 30.58% returns over the last 6 months and 78.10% over the last 12 months.