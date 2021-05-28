Mafatlal Ind Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 207.32 crore, down 0.71% Y-o-Y
May 28, 2021 / 02:31 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mafatlal Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 207.32 crore in March 2021 down 0.71% from Rs. 208.79 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.92 crore in March 2021 down 119.03% from Rs. 4.07 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.09 crore in March 2021 down 56.93% from Rs. 14.14 crore in March 2020.
Mafatlal Ind shares closed at 115.50 on May 27, 2021 (BSE) and has given 30.58% returns over the last 6 months and 78.10% over the last 12 months.
|Mafatlal Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|207.32
|184.53
|208.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|207.32
|184.53
|208.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|27.01
|15.70
|49.06
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|146.11
|122.06
|123.73
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|10.08
|19.11
|-12.29
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.09
|13.31
|19.87
|Depreciation
|3.89
|4.25
|4.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.95
|22.62
|31.48
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.81
|-12.52
|-7.58
|Other Income
|15.01
|9.54
|17.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.20
|-2.98
|9.60
|Interest
|5.15
|6.06
|6.67
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.94
|-9.05
|2.93
|Exceptional Items
|-3.32
|-19.32
|-6.65
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.27
|-28.37
|-3.73
|Tax
|2.66
|--
|0.35
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.92
|-28.37
|-4.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.92
|-28.37
|-4.07
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-8.92
|-28.37
|-4.07
|Equity Share Capital
|13.92
|13.91
|13.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.46
|-20.39
|-2.93
|Diluted EPS
|-6.46
|-20.39
|-2.93
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.46
|-20.39
|-2.93
|Diluted EPS
|-6.46
|-20.39
|-2.93
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited