Mafatlal Ind Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 381.37 crore, up 229.89% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 12:11 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mafatlal Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 381.37 crore in June 2022 up 229.89% from Rs. 115.60 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.87 crore in June 2022 up 197.03% from Rs. 16.35 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.54 crore in June 2022 up 676.02% from Rs. 3.42 crore in June 2021.

Mafatlal Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 11.19 in June 2022 from Rs. 11.74 in June 2021.

Mafatlal Ind shares closed at 228.55 on July 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given -6.33% returns over the last 6 months and 31.50% over the last 12 months.

Mafatlal Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 381.37 386.03 115.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 381.37 386.03 115.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 68.78 72.43 34.81
Purchase of Traded Goods 243.61 247.69 68.24
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.43 -8.61 -16.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.90 12.66 13.00
Depreciation 3.79 3.86 4.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 44.17 46.23 21.50
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.69 11.77 -10.00
Other Income 17.06 10.25 9.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.75 22.02 -0.66
Interest 4.20 4.38 4.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.55 17.64 -5.42
Exceptional Items -- -10.17 -10.17
P/L Before Tax 18.55 7.48 -15.59
Tax 2.79 0.60 0.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.76 6.87 -16.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.76 6.87 -16.35
Minority Interest 0.11 0.11 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 15.87 6.98 -16.35
Equity Share Capital 14.08 14.07 13.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.19 12.14 -11.74
Diluted EPS 11.15 12.10 -11.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.19 12.14 -11.74
Diluted EPS 11.15 12.10 -11.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 1, 2022 12:00 pm
