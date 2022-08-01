Mafatlal Ind Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 381.37 crore, up 229.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 381.37 crore in June 2022 up 229.89% from Rs. 115.60 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.87 crore in June 2022 up 197.03% from Rs. 16.35 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.54 crore in June 2022 up 676.02% from Rs. 3.42 crore in June 2021.

Mafatlal Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 11.19 in June 2022 from Rs. 11.74 in June 2021.

Mafatlal Ind shares closed at 228.55 on July 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given -6.33% returns over the last 6 months and 31.50% over the last 12 months.