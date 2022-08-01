English
    Mafatlal Ind Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 381.37 crore, up 229.89% Y-o-Y

    August 01, 2022 / 12:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mafatlal Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 381.37 crore in June 2022 up 229.89% from Rs. 115.60 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.87 crore in June 2022 up 197.03% from Rs. 16.35 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.54 crore in June 2022 up 676.02% from Rs. 3.42 crore in June 2021.

    Mafatlal Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 11.19 in June 2022 from Rs. 11.74 in June 2021.

    Mafatlal Ind shares closed at 228.55 on July 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given -6.33% returns over the last 6 months and 31.50% over the last 12 months.

    Mafatlal Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations381.37386.03115.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations381.37386.03115.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials68.7872.4334.81
    Purchase of Traded Goods243.61247.6968.24
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.43-8.61-16.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.9012.6613.00
    Depreciation3.793.864.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses44.1746.2321.50
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.6911.77-10.00
    Other Income17.0610.259.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.7522.02-0.66
    Interest4.204.384.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.5517.64-5.42
    Exceptional Items---10.17-10.17
    P/L Before Tax18.557.48-15.59
    Tax2.790.600.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.766.87-16.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.766.87-16.35
    Minority Interest0.110.11--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates15.876.98-16.35
    Equity Share Capital14.0814.0713.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.1912.14-11.74
    Diluted EPS11.1512.10-11.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.1912.14-11.74
    Diluted EPS11.1512.10-11.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 1, 2022 12:00 pm
