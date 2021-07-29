Mafatlal Ind Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 115.60 crore, up 183.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 115.60 crore in June 2021 up 183.07% from Rs. 40.84 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.35 crore in June 2021 up 56.5% from Rs. 37.59 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.42 crore in June 2021 up 136.34% from Rs. 9.41 crore in June 2020.

Mafatlal Ind shares closed at 176.85 on July 28, 2021 (BSE) and has given 72.62% returns over the last 6 months and 101.54% over the last 12 months.