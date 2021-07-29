MARKET NEWS

Mafatlal Ind Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 115.60 crore, up 183.07% Y-o-Y

July 29, 2021 / 10:57 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mafatlal Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 115.60 crore in June 2021 up 183.07% from Rs. 40.84 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.35 crore in June 2021 up 56.5% from Rs. 37.59 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.42 crore in June 2021 up 136.34% from Rs. 9.41 crore in June 2020.

Mafatlal Ind shares closed at 176.85 on July 28, 2021 (BSE) and has given 72.62% returns over the last 6 months and 101.54% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations115.60207.3240.84
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations115.60207.3240.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials34.8127.013.77
Purchase of Traded Goods68.24146.1123.48
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-16.0210.087.97
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost13.0014.0913.86
Depreciation4.083.894.52
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses21.5018.959.53
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.00-12.81-22.28
Other Income9.3415.018.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.662.20-13.93
Interest4.765.155.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.42-2.94-19.40
Exceptional Items-10.17-3.32-18.19
P/L Before Tax-15.59-6.27-37.59
Tax0.772.66--
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-16.35-8.92-37.59
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-16.35-8.92-37.59
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-16.35-8.92-37.59
Equity Share Capital13.9213.9213.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-11.74-6.46-27.02
Diluted EPS-11.74-6.46-27.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-11.74-6.46-27.02
Diluted EPS-11.74-6.46-27.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Mafatlal Ind #Mafatlal Industries #Results #Textiles - Composite Mills
first published: Jul 29, 2021 10:44 pm

