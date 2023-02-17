Mafatlal Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 283.99 crore, up 44.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 283.99 crore in December 2022 up 44.07% from Rs. 197.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2022 down 25.88% from Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.66 crore in December 2022 up 15.69% from Rs. 8.35 crore in December 2021.